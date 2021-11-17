Golovan-Koller

Lisa and Ronald Golovan, of Beachwood happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Chase, to David Koller. David is the son of Paula Bottecelli of Houston, and Charles Koller (of blessed memory).
The bride is the granddaughter of Norman and Arlene Golovan of Pepper Pike, and Sheila and Mark Malkin (of blessed memory).
Chase earned her undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and is pursuing her Master of Professional Studies degree in food business at The Culinary Institute of America. She is an assistant coffee trader at Olam Specialty Coffee.
The groom is the grandson of Paul and Patricia Bottecelli, Phyllis and Richard Rock, and Kenneth and Mildred Koller (all of blessed memory). David earned his undergraduate degree from Tulane University and his medical degree from The University of Texas, Houston. He recently completed a surgical residency at The Ohio State University and is a fellow in colorectal surgery at Brown University.
The couple resides in Providence, R.I.