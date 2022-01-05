helden kay

Sharon and Chuck Helden of Beachwood happily announce the marriage of their son, Max, to Erin Kay, the daughter of Sheri and Lisa Householder of Washington, D.C., and Jeffrey Kay.
The couple were recently married by Rabbi Rob Nosanchuk at L’Albatros in Cleveland.
The bride is the granddaughter of Barbara and Jerome Kay (both of blessed memory), and Rochelle Sackett of New Orleans and Hyman Sackett (of blessed memory). Erin earned her degree from James Madison University and is employed as an operations manager with BoxCast.
Max is the grandson of Esther and Cecil Lander, and Shirley Helden and Fred Helden (of blessed memory). Max earned his degree from The Ohio State University and is employed as a partnership manager with Bandwango, Inc.
The couple resides in University Heights.