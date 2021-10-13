Mark and Sheryl Hersch of Twinsburg are excited to announce the marriage of their youngest daughter, Kaitlin Hersch, to Jared Hulme, son of Mike Hulme of Kirtland and Brenda Hulme of Twinsburg, on Oct. 1, 2021, at Sun Valley Event Center in Auburn Township. John Becker officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Donald Hersch of Walton Hills, and Richard Sulc of Chester Township, and Elaine Hersch (deceased) and Cella Sulc (deceased).
The groom is the grandson of Paul and Sue Piontiwski of Twinsburg, and Fred and Lois Hulme of Chester, W.Va., and Ken and Myong Oster (both deceased), and Violet Hulme (deceased).
The couple met while attending Twinsburg High School, and established a relationship after. They live in Chardon.