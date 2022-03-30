Shelby and Lisa Hersh of Orange happily announce the marriage of their son, Julian Hersh, to Aubrey Sott, daughter of Joe and Vicki Sott of Brimfield, on March 17, 2022, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Rabbi Joshua Caruso officiated.
The groom is the grandson of Les and Barbara Friedman of Pepper Pike and Delray Beach, Fla. The bride is the granddaughter of Frank and June Boston of Ravenna, and Mary Rose Sott and the late Jerry Sott of Ravenna.
The newlyweds met on St. Patrick’s Day and married on St. Patrick’s Day three years later. They live in Lyndhurst.