Rabbi Lenette Herzog and Michael Goldman were married on April 29, 2023, at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Rabbi Benjy Bar Lev officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Melissa Herzog of Phoenix, Ariz. She was ordained at Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles, Calif. Lenette is the associate rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom.
The groom is the son of Morton and Lisa Goldman of Beachwood. He received his Master of Science degree in environmental and outdoor education from SUNY Cortland in New York. Michael is the director of Young JewishColumbus.
The couple lives in Columbus and traveled to Costa Rica for their honeymoon.