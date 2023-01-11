Morgan Leigh Hochheiser and Robert Joseph Wieder were married on Oct. 8, 2022, at The Metropolitan at The 9 in Cleveland. Rabbi Joshua Caruso officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Gayle and Alan Hochheiser of Beachwood. Morgan received her Bachelor of Arts degree
in history and sociology from Indiana University, and her Juris Doctor from University of Illinois Chicago Law School.
The groom is the son of Catherine and Richard Wieder of Chesterfield, Mo. Robert received his Bachelor of Science degree
in business from Miami University, and is enrolled at Loyola University of Chicago and working toward a master’s degree in business administration.
The couple resides in Chicago.