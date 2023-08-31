Jamie Leigh Holmes and Brandon Scott Rotsky announce their marriage on Aug. 12, 2023, at the Marriott Downtown at Key Tower in Cleveland. Rabbi Joshua Caruso of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple officiated, and it was a beautiful ceremony.
The couple reside in Chicago, Ill., with their dog, Memphis. Jamie is a senior compensation analyst at Oak Street Health. Brandon is a wealth adviser at SAGE Private Wealth Group.
The bride’s parents are Fran and Joseph Holmes of Weston, Fla. The groom’s parents are Kimberly Sirkin of Beachwood and Jack and Meredith Rotsky of Pepper Pike. Proud grandmothers are Arlene Nicoll of Sunrise, Fla, Diane Madorsky of Beachwood and Nedra Rotsky of Beachwood.
The happy couple will honeymoon in Italy.