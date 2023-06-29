Michael and the late Karin Israel of Pepper Pike announce the marriage of their daughter, Lauren Israel, to Hershel Perlmutter, son of Ken and Stephani Perlmutter of Chicago, on June 10 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Lauren is the granddaughter of Lois Israel of Beachwood and the late Howard Israel, and the late Fern and Seymour Press, formerly of Mayfield Heights. She graduated from The Ohio State University and earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan. She is an elementary school teacher in Northbrook, Ill.
Hershel is the grandson of Bert and the late Judy Skolnik of Highland Park, Ill., and the late Edna and Al Perlmutter, formerly of Farmingham, Mass. He graduated from the University of Michigan and earned his MBA from UCLA. He is employed at MERU as a director at the New York office.
The couple resides in Chicago.