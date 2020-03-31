Jenny Janovitz, daughter of Lee and Barbara Janovitz of Beachwood, married Joshua Mirkin, son of Drs. Gary and Carole (of blessed memory) Mirkin of Great Neck, N.Y., on Oct. 13, 2019, at The Club at Hillbrook in Chagrin Falls. Rabbi Joshua Skoff officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Allan and the late Evelyn Bellin of Beachwood, and the late Alvin and the late Agnes Janovitz of Orlando, Florida. Jenny earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis, a master’s degree from Boston University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. She works in school district administration for the Philadelphia public schools.
The groom is the grandson of Morris and Beatrice London of Queens, N.Y., and Morris and Hilda Mirkin of Youngstown (all of blessed memory). Joshua earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and an M.D. from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. He is an emergency medicine physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.
The couple honeymooned in the Seychelles. They reside in Philadelphia.