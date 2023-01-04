Scott and Kim Joseph of Naples, Fla., announce the wedding of their daughter, Jalyn Marley, to Emiliano Keough, son of David Keough and Monica Keough of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2022.
The bride is the granddaughter of Paul and Cookie Joseph of Naples, and Paul and Diane (deceased) Jones of Cape Coral, Fla.
The bride and groom met while studying at the University of Florida, where Jalyn continued her education and received her medical degree from St. George’s University. Emiliano is a technical consultant. The couple were married on the beach in Naples, with Rabbi David Miller officiating.
They reside in Fort Lauderdale and plan to honeymoon next summer in South Africa.