Dustin Aaron Koslen, son of Jack Koslen of Glenwillow, Ohio, and Laura Koslen of Solon, happily married Kelsey Rose Ankerman, daughter of Marc and Judy Ankerman of Blacklick, on Aug. 27, 2022, at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center. Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev and Rabbi Lynette Herzog co-officiated the ceremony.
The groom is the grandson of Manfred and Sheila Adler of Solon, and Michelle (the late Stanley) Koslen of Fort Myers, Fla. He graduated from The Ohio State University and Moritz College of Law. Dustin is a lawyer with Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers.
The bride is the granddaughter of Frederick (the late Sylvia) Corwin of Bloomfield, Conn., and the late Sybil and Hy Ankerman. She graduated from Miami University and Muskingum University. Kelsey is an education success partner with FranklinCovey Education.
The excited couple honeymooned in Punta Cana and reside in Gahanna.