Luna Ratner, a golden doodle, happily announces the marriage of her humans, Shayna Kravet and Adam Ratner.
Shayna is the daughter of Marcy Berkal of Melville, N.Y., and Leslie and Scott Kravet of Atlanta. Adam is the son of Ilana and Chuck Horowitz Ratner of Shaker Heights.
Shayna is the granddaughter of Debbie Berkal, and the late Sheila and Bob Berkal, and the late Utta and Larry Kravet. Adam is the grandson of the late Sophia and Rabbi Philip Horowitz, and the late Betty and Max Ratner.
Shayna works as a middle school guidance counselor in the Promise Academy, Harlem Children’s Zone. She earned an M.Ed. from Columbia University Teachers’ College. Adam works as a sports production manager at Sportradar. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University, Honors College.
The couple will honeymoon in Bora Bora and live together with Luna in New York City.