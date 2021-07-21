Wendy and Jim Lord of Pepper Pike happily announce the wedding of their daughter, Rebecca Lord, to Benjamin Stallsmith, son of Mark and Karen Stallsmith of Mansfield, on June 26, 2021, at Acacia Reservation. Cantor Kathy Sebo officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Helene Franklin of Lyndhurst and the late Ben Franklin. She graduated from The Ohio State University. Rebecca is a physician assistant.
The groom is the grandson of Sylvia Biarsky of Mayfield Heights. He graduated from The Ohio State University. Benjamin is a teacher at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.
The couple met at Camp Wise. They honeymooned in St. Lucia Caribbean Island, before settling in Pepper Pike.