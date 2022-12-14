Margolis terman

Beth Margolis of Mayfield Heights and Loren (Spanky) Margolis of Beachwood happily announce the wedding of their son, Tyler Eric Margolis, to Ada Coleman Terman, daughter of Wendy Colman and Jim Terman of Highland Park, Ill.
The groom is the grandson of Susan Weingold of Hunting Valley, and JoAnne and Jack Weingold of Boca Raton, Fla., and Rose and Edward Margolis (both of blessed memory). Tyler received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and his Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University. He is a corporate finance attorney with ArentFox Schiff LLP.
The bride is the granddaughter of Neil and Mona Colman (both of blessed memory), and Lucy and Allen Terman (both of blessed memory). Ada received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her master and doctorate in occupational therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Ada is an occupational therapist at a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago and an adjunct professor at her alma mater.
After a honeymoon in South Africa, the couple resides in Chicago.