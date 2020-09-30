Adam Maxson, son of Stacy and Steve Steinberg of Orange, and Robert Maxson of Charlotte, N.C., married Carly Silverman, daughter of Terri and Rick Silverman of Mineola, N.Y., on June 6, 2020, in the Historic Acres of Hershey in Hershey, Pa.
The groom is the grandson of Alex and Boots Kertesz (both of blessed memory) and Sandy and Carole Maxson of Hilton Head, S.C. The bride is the granddaughter of Charlotte and Arthur Glaser, and Vivian and Jack Silverman (all of blessed memory).
The newlyweds live in Brooklyn, N.Y.