Cathy and David Meyerson of Solon are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter, Carly, to Matthew Brown, son of Susan and Captain Douglas Brown of The Villages, Fla. Cantor Kathy Fromson officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Bernice and Marvin Shamis and the late Dr. Armand Meyerson, the late Carol Zaas Meyerson and the late Alice Bley Meyerson. Carly is a graduate of the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University and is a strategic business manager for Bausch and Lomb.
Matt is the grandson of Margaret Leighton of The Villages, Fla., and the late Robert Leighton. He is a graduate of Stetson University and is a vice president and delivery lead for global banking and technology at Bank of America.
The couple honeymooned in Spain and reside in Columbus with their miniature golden doodle, Layla.