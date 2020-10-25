Suzann Moskowitz and Joshua Fuchs are thrilled to share the news of their marriage.
Agreeing that quarantining together was the greatest upside to an unprecedented time, Josh, an employment and business litigator, and Suzann, a trademark and technology lawyer, conspired to make it permanent.
On Oct. 20, 2020, Suzann and Josh donned their fanciest face masks and exchanged vows in their sukkah disguised as a chuppah with the help of friend and officiant Mirit Balkan. A reprieve from a time of ample tzuris, the ceremony was private and a hard secret to keep.
Suzann, daughter of Erika and Michael Moskowitz of Beachwood, granddaughter of Gabriella Farbenblum, and mother of Jacob and Asher; and Josh, son of Kenneth and the late Elizabeth Fuchs of Charlottesville, Va., and the father of Gabi, have looked forward to finally sharing this news with family and friends.
The Shaker Heights pandemic honeymoon will continue until further notice.