noll diamond

Madolyn Noll, daughter of Sherry Noll and Ronald Noll of Cleveland, and Michael Diamond, son of Myrna and Rick Diamond of Cleveland, married May 23, 2021, at the Glidden House. Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Fay and Sanford Tolchinsky, and Evelyn and Darwin Noll (all of blessed memory). She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. Madolyn is a software designer and researcher.
The groom is the grandson of Charlotte and Norm Diamond, and Sylvia and Nortie Goldstein (all of blessed memory). He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and The Ohio State University with a Juris Doctor degree. Michael is an attorney at a Washington, D.C.-based law firm.
The couple went to Orange High School together and remained friends over the years until fate brought them together. They honeymooned in Kauai, Hawaii.
Madolyn and Michael live in Los Angeles.