Drs. Jennifer and Samuel Rosenberg are thrilled to announce the recent wedding of their daughter, Dr. Michal Rosenberg, to Gadi Yungster, son of Dr. Shaye and Mrs. Sonia Yungster.
Michal is the granddaughter of Drs. Sara and Howard Tucker and the late Jacobo and Alicia Rosenberg, of blessed memory. Gadi is the grandson of Eva Embon and the late Naum Marion Embon and Jose Yungster and Rosa Presburger, of blessed memory.
Michal and Gadi both attended The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School), and Samy and Shaye studied together at the Tarbut Jewish Day School in Mexico City.
Michal is a clinical psychologist and works in private practice and Gadi works in data analytics at IRI.
They were married overlooking the ocean on Feb. 25, 2023, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Michal and Gadi live in Chicago with their dog, Newman.