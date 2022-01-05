Drs. Judith and Richard Ross of Wynnewood, Pa., happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth, to David Rubin, son of Patty Rubin of Beachwood, and Eric Rubin of Shaker Heights, on Sept. 30, 2021, at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square, Pa.
The bride is the granddaughter of Elaine and Arnold Ross, and Florence and Herschel Levine (all of blessed memory). Lizzie received her bachelor’s degree in American history from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in teaching from Columbia University. She is the admissions associate at The Churchill School and Center in Manhattan.
The groom is the grandson of Albert and Edith Berkman, and Myron and Adelaide Rubin (all of blessed memory). David received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and is working towards a joint MBA from Indiana University and a master’s degree in food and agriculture from Purdue University. David also works for Gro Intelligence in Manhattan.
The couple resides in Jersey City, N.J.