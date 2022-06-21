Samantha Somogyi and Kevin Hurtuk

An Israeli Cabinet minister says the country's outgoing coalition government will fast-track a bill this week to dissolve parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years. Welfare Minister Meir Cohen told Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that the coalition would bring the bill to a preliminary vote the following day. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that he would disband his alliance of eight diverse parties and send the country to the polls. New elections — the country's fifth in just over three years — are likely to be scheduled for October and raise the possibility that longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, will be able to stage a comeback.