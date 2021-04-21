Jacob Schwartz, son of Eddie and Marla Schwartz of Sandy Springs, Ga. (formerly of South Euclid), and Lindsay Duncan, daughter of Chris and Lisa Duncan of Augusta, Ga., were married on March 20, 2021.
The bride is the granddaughter of Horace (of blessed memory) and Anne Duncan of Athens, Ga., Linda and Jim Jarrard of Athens, Ga., and Jim Ahl of Rutledge, Ga. Lindsay earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Georgia and works for Music Matters Productions.
The groom is the grandson of Lawrence and Rose Schwartz (both of blessed memory), and Ernie Kay and Dorothy Samuels (both of blessed memory). Jacob earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Alabama and works for Global Healthcare Exchange.
A small group of family and close friends gathered for a socially-distanced ceremony and reception at the Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris, Ga. The ceremony was officiated by Jacob’s cousin, Alyse Smith.
The couple mini-mooned in a Blue Ridge, Ga., mountaintop cabin and expect to honeymoon in the near future.
They reside in Peachtree Corners, Ga.