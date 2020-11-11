Sarah Shemory Zimmer, daughter of Jill and Bob Shemory of South Euclid, happily married Samuel Eli Zimmer, son of Susie and Bob Zimmer of Shaker Heights, on Oct. 17, 2020, in an intimate ceremony for immediate family at their home in South Euclid. Officiated by Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid, the wedding party went to dinner at Giovanni’s in Beachwood after the ceremony.
The bride is the granddaughter of Seymour and Fern Press, and Bob and Kay Shemory, all of blessed memory. She is a movement specialist at Inspiral Motion in University Heights.
The groom is the grandson of Stanley and Enid Rothenfeld, and Irving and Sally Zimmer, all of blessed memory. He is a Realtor at The Good Life Sales Team of Keller Williams Greater Cleveland.
The couple honeymooned on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.