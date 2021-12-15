Marcy and Eric Silver of Beachwood happily announce the marriage of their daughter, Lindsay Silver, to Alex Wetzel, son of Colette and Mark Wetzel of Winnetka, Ill., on Oct. 16, 2021, at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows in Scottsdale, Ariz. Alex’s aunt, Therese Caplan, officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Faye and Harvey Sheid of Pompton Lakes, N.J., and of blessed memory, Rita Sheid, and Esther and Edward Silver. She received an undergraduate degree from Miami University. Lindsay works in sales at DocuSign.
The groom is the grandson of Ann Wetzel of Aurora, and of blessed memory, Fred Wetzel, and Charles Dyer of Maryland, and of blessed memory, Monique Dyer. He received an undergraduate degree from Miami University, and is a project manager for Holder Construction.
Lindsay and Alex met in class at Miami University.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Nayarit, Mexico, and live in San Francisco.