Ronald and Loramae Simkoff of Beachwood happily announce the marriage of their granddaughter, Jodie Simkoff, daughter of Paul and Michele Simkoff of Buford, Ga., to Rehan Iqbal, son of Khurshid and Farrah Iqbal of Philadelphia, on Aug. 12, 2021.
The ceremony was performed by Rabbi Joe Hample of Morgantown, W. Va., at a vacation home in Oakland, Md., attended by the immediate families.
Jodie received her Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Texas, Austin. Rehan received his Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Portland State University. The couple met as undergraduate students at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
They reside and work from their home in Portland, Ore.