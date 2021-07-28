With great joy, Denise and Michael Slomak announce the marriage of their son, David, to Patra Rueangaram, daughter of Veeree and Preecha Rueangaram, of Bangkok, Thailand.
David is the grandson of the late Helen and Ralph Cortell, and the late Marilyn and Abe Slomak. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Tulane University. He is the CFO of Rapid Security Solutions, a security integrator in Sarasota, Fla.
Patra graduated from El Camino College and Raffles Design Institute. She is the director of e-commerce at Island Pursuit, a resort wear company in Sarasota. She is also owner/designer of Patra Jordan Jewelry.
The wedding ceremony took place in Sarasota on June 25, 2021, followed by a celebration in Aspen, Colo.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Slomak are planning a long-awaited trip to Asia for their honeymoon in 2022.