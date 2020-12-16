Smith Freireich

Lindsey Michelle Smith and Jordan Ross Freireich were married on June 7, 2020, in their home in Solon.
At half past 2 o’clock, parents of the groom, Michelle and Stephen Freireich of Solon, walked their son up to the
traditional chuppah adorned with cherished family tallitot. With the instrumental version of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” playing softly in the background, parents of the bride, Lisa Tucker and David Smith of Beachwood, walked their daughter down the aisle lined with white and blush rose petals to meet her groom. Jordan took Lindsey’s hand as they met Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim under the chuppah.
The bride wore an ivory lace dress with pearl accessories and a bouquet of peonies and roses, and the groom wore a deep navy fitted suit with a white collared shirt and blue tie. The ceremony was intimate and emotional, attended by only their immediate family. Parents, grandparents and siblings watched as the dining room in the couple’s new home became a forever reminder of love, marriage and coming together of family.
A celebration is being planned for fall 2021.