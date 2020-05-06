Talia Esther Sukol, daughter of Roxanne and Edward Sukol of Pepper Pike, was married to Andrew James Karas, son of Doreen and Ronald Karas of Robinson Township, Pa., on Dec. 31, 2019, at Tenk West Bank in Cleveland. Rabbi Arnold Sleutelberg, of Lake Orion Township, Mich., officiated.
The bride is the granddaughter of Ira and Estelle (of blessed memory) Breines of Pepper Pike and Clinton Township, N.J., and George and Marcia Sukol (both of blessed memory) of Philadelphia. Talia earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Toronto and a J.D. cum laude from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. She is an associate attorney in white collar criminal defense at Flannery Georgalis.
The groom is the grandson of Frank and Rita Gulasy, and Joseph and Eleanor Karas (all of blessed memory), all of Pittsburgh. Andrew earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude from University of Akron and a J.D. from University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He is a staff attorney at Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services.
Talia and Andrew met on the dating app Bumble and had their first date in Cleveland a few nights later.
The couple honeymooned in Israel. They reside in Lyndhurst.