Weinstein-Eisenberg

Michele Cydulka-Weinstein and Ed Weinstein of Shaker Heights joyfully announce the marriage of their daughter Anna Weinstein to Jacob Eisenberg on May 28, 2023 at the The Orchid House Winery in Aurora, Ohio.
Anna is the granddaughter of the late Ethel and Dr. Samuel Cydulka, and the late Ethel and Lawrence Weinstein. She received her bachelor’s degree from Barnard College of Columbia University. She is a talent and literary manager with Avalon Entertainment.
Jacob is the son of Lois Bloom and Herb Eisenberg of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is the grandson of Zelda Finkelstein Bloom and Alfred Bloom, Arthur Scher, and Rosa and Jacob Eisenberg, all of blessed memory. Jacob has a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and is the chief of staff for NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs.
Anna and Jacob live in Brooklyn, N.Y., and are planning a December honeymoon in Israel and Vietnam.