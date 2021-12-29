Julia Winkeler and Koty McAllister were married Sept. 5, 2021, at Sun Valley Ohio Event Center in Chagrin Falls. Rabbi Eddie Sukol officiated the ceremony. The couple had also exchanged vows in a private ceremony on June 21, 2020, officiated by Rabbi Allison Vann.
Julia is the daughter of Beth and Paul Winkeler of Beachwood, and the granddaughter of Diane and the late Joel Adelman of Beachwood and Cily and Max Winkeler of New Orleans. She earned a bachelor’s degree in plant science from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in plant science from Wageningen University in the Netherlands. She is a product specialist for Enza Zaden.
Koty is the son of Shari and Rob McAllister of Ocean City, Del., and the grandson of Carlotta and the late Howard Mannheim of Wilmington, Del., and the late Lawrence and Mary McAllister. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and is a Ph.D. candidate in chemical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara campus.
Julia and Koty met at the University of Delaware on the first day of the chemical engineering department’s freshman orientation.
The couple is planning a honeymoon in Cancun in the near future. They reside in Isla Vista, Calif.