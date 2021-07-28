Dr. Lawrence and Louida Wyner of Charleston, W.Va., happily announce the wedding of their son, Joshua Wyner, to Molly Mendelson, daughter of Dr. Stephen Mendelson of Pittsburgh and Jill Orkin Mendelson of Fox Chapel, Pa., on July 9, 2021, in Aspinwall, Pa. They honeymooned in the Caribbean.
The groom is the grandson of Adele Wyner of Shaker Heights, and the late Judge Milton Wyner, and the late Herbert and Georgia Roberts of Chapmanville, W.Va. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University. Joshua is a second-year medical student at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W.Va.
The bride is the granddaughter of Richard and Lois Mendelson of Schenectady, N.Y., and Russell and Suzanne Orkin of Oakmont, Pa. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University. Molly is a special education teacher at Fairland East Elementary School in Proctorville, Ohio.
The happy couple met at a “crush” party at Miami University and live in Barboursville, W.Va.