zashin rhine

Elan David Zashin and Chloe Rhine were recently married at The Avenue in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Elan, formerly of Shaker Heights, is a sergeant in the Israel Defense Forces. He is the son of Lisa Zashin of Zichron Yaacov, Israel, and Andrew Zashin of Cleveland. He is the grandson of Marcia and the late Robert Zashin of Pepper Pike, and Riva and Hillel Mazansky, formerly of Cleveland and now of La Jolla, Calif.
Chloe, formerly of Great Neck, N.Y., grew up in Efrat, Israel. Chloe studies finance at Reichman University (formerly the “IDC”). She is the daughter of Lara and Gregory Rhine of Efrat, Israel. Chloe is the granddaughter of Miriam and the late Howard Rhine of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Susan and Jim Frisch of Great Neck.
Several rabbis recited blessings at the ceremony, including Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, chief rabbi of Efrat. Rabbi Yoram Kaufman, of Mechinat Otzem, where Elan studied for two years prior to his military service, was the officiant at the wedding.
The couple lives in Herzliya, Israel.