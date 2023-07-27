Zoe Zeid and Yeshua Tolle happily announce their marriage on June 11, 2023, at Beechmont Country Club in Orange. Rabbi Aaron Portman officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Randi and Todd Zeid of Solon, and the granddaughter of Carol and Maury Rose of Solon, and Karen Zeid of Aurora and the late Leonard Zeid. Zoe has a Bachelor of Arts degree in new media and communication technology and a master’s degree in human resource management from The Ohio State University. She works as a benefits and wellness specialist at Asurint.
The groom is the son of Ildeasela Buso of Marysville and Geoffrey Tolle of Johnstown, and the grandson of Angela Rodriguez of Isabela, Puerto Rico, Raúl Buso of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Alma P. Robertson of Salem, Ohio and late Robert Tolle. He has a Ph.D. in English from the University of Michigan. Yeshua is the director of Jewish education at Ohio State Hillel.
Zoe and Yeshua met on Bumble and immediately hit it off with their many shared interests and values.
They honeymooned in France and Spain, and live in Columbus.