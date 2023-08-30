Nathison, William

William J. Nathison, age 75, died Aug. 26, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Ellen (nee Stern) Nathison.
Loving father of Max (Elizabeth) Nathison and Alicia (Trey) Gillon. Devoted grandfather of Asher, Brady, Lilah, Calla Nathison and Katelyn Gillon. Dear brother of Goldie (Al) Micenmacher.
Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road. Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
