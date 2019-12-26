Friday, December 27

The Jewish Secular Community’s “Friendship Force and Citizen Diplomacy,” 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Hts. RSVP to Peg Fishman at 440-349-1330.

Disney’s “Frozen”-themed tea party, noon-2 p.m., The Macaron Tea Room, 203 E. Royalton Rd., Broadview Hts. $35. For more info, visit bit.ly/2LQ5sEx.

Saturday, December 28

Cleveland Exotic Dance’s Intro to Exotic Dance class, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3635 Perkins Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit bit.ly/2PB7ucC.

Mosaic Outdoor Club of NE Ohio’s annual Chanukah Party/Potluck/Elections Planning Meeting, 6:30 p.m. RSVP to Mindy Tumarkin to 216-849-5681 for more information.

Sunday, December 29

Yoga Root’s Candlelight Meditation & Intention Setting, 7:45-8:30 p.m., 3459 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info, visit bit.ly/36xLeaC.

Monday, December 30

Lake Erie Ink’s Creative Play Day, 9 a.m.-noon, 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.

Tuesday, December 31

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra’s Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve Concert & Party, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. From $49 at clevelandpops.com.

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake’s New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m., 4888 N. Broadway, Geneva-on-the-Lake. $19-$29 at thelodgeatgeneva.com.

“A Shining New Years Eve at the Side Quest” party, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Side Quest, 17900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. 21+, no cover.

New Year’s Eve at Landerhaven, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Mayfield Hts. $175 at bit.ly/2Pd1tUq.

The 2020 Masquerade Ball, 9 p.m.-midnight, Twist Social Club, 11633 Clifton Blvd., Cleve. $75-$100 at bit.ly/2RH3bzc.

Sapphire Creek Winery’s ROARING New Year’s Eve Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens, 16965 Park Circle Dr., Chagrin Falls. RSVP at bit.ly/2PE0T0X.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s New Year’s at Noon Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleve. For more info, visit bit.ly/2qMb8Il.

Bar 32’s New Year’s Eve Gala, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., 100 Lakeside Ave., Cleve. $225 at bit.ly/2EhZO9L.

Noble Beast NYE Masquerade Party, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Noble Beast Brewing Co., 1470 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleve. $120 at bit.ly/2PHMVuW.

“Roaring Into The ‘20s NYE Bash,” 8 p.m.-2:15 a.m., Lakewood Village Tavern, 13437 Madison Ave., Lakewood.

“TownHall or Nowhere for NYE” Roaring 20’s Private Room Party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 1909 W. 25th St., Cleve. $100 at bit.ly/38xUVrf.

New Year’s Eve Sound Bath with Lauren and Kaley, 3-4 p.m., Half Moon Yoga Medina, 253-B S. Court St., Medina. For more info, visit bit.ly/36rGUJN.

Lago Custom Events New Year’s Eve 2020 “Cirque Du Soiree,” 7 p.m., Lago East Bank, 1091 W. 10th St., Cleve. $150-$350 at bit.ly/38R9nuz. Black tie optional.

Thursday, January 2

Lake Erie Ink’s Creative Play Day, 9 a.m.-noon, 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.

Camp Wise & J-Day Camp’s Camp Carnival, 10 a.m.-noon, Mandel JCC auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. Register at mandeljcc.org/campcarnival.

Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Caregiving Persons with Dementia,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.

Friday, January 3

CCPL Orange branch family storytime, 10 a.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.

Monday, January 6

CCPL Orange branch baby and toddler storytimes, 10 a.m., Stay and Play, 10:30 a.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.

JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Eilu v’Eilu-When Both Sides Can Be Right,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.

Tuesday, January 7

Park Synagogue Sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.

Women of Fairmount Temple programming, 11 a.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. $10 members/$14 guests for lunch. RSVP to 440-461-7921 and leave a message, or bring your own.

CCPL Orange branch baby and toddler storytimes, 10 a.m., Stay and Play, 10:30 a.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.

Wednesday, January 8

The Gathering Place’s “Bridges Grief Group for Families,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.

Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.

Thursday, January 9

Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Shared Decision-Making,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.

Friday, January 10

David W. Leopold, partner and chair of Ulmer & Berne’s immigration law group, to discuss immigration crisis, 6:15 p.m., Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. Free and open to the public.