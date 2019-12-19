Friday, December 20
Orange Senior Center’s Snowflake Shoppe, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 32205 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike.
Women’s Business Center of Northern Ohio’s annual Holiday Mixer, 5-9 p.m., Bar 32, 100 Lakeside Ave., Cleve. RSVP at bit.ly/2LM7QMA.
Saturday, December 21
Great Lakes Science Center presents “The Polar Express” Pajama-Rama, 9 a.m.-noon, 601 Erieside Ave., Cleve. $16.99-$19.99 at greatscience.com.
Legacy Village’s Sip, Shop & Stroll, 5-8 p.m., 25001 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst.
“Drop In and Download” information session, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CCPL Beachwood branch, 25501 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood.
2019 Avon Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Emerald Event Center, 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon.
The Lady Gaga Holiday Ball, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Twist Social Club, 11633 Clifton Blvd., Cleve. RSVP at bit.ly/2EfGtpG.
Trap & Paint, 6-8:30 p.m., Communion Social Lounge, 4653 Warner Rd., Garfield Hts. $25 at bit.ly/2Pi2ScC.
Neighborhood Pets 4th annual holiday celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Magalen, 5203 Fleet Ave., Cleve. Free. For more info, visit bit.ly/38BCBO6.
Members only Headlamp Solstice Climb, 7-10 p.m., Shaker Rocks, 3377 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Hts. For more info, visit bit.ly/2RMdsu4.
Cleveland Metroparks’ Winter Solstice Luminary Hike & Campfire, 7:30-9 p.m., Look About Lodge, 37374 Miles Rd., Bentleyville. For more info, call 440-473-3370.
Blue Moon Yoga’s Kids Yoga, 10 a.m., 14532 Pearl Rd., Strongsville. For more info, visit bit.ly/36v13yw.
Cleveland Metropark’s Woodpecker Walk, 10-11 a.m., Lewis Rd., Olmsted Falls.
Sunday, December 22
The Studio Cleveland’s Candlelight Holiday Restorative & Yin, 4-6 p.m., 1395 W. 10th St., Cleve. For more info, visit bit.ly/36rHdUW.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s Men’s Club Breakfast program “The Historical Hannukah” with guest speaker Peter Shulman, 10 a.m., 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. $5 suggested. Open to teens and adults.
Monday, December 23
The JCC Men’s Club presentation with Jeff Rotsky, Euclid football coach, 11 a.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood.
Tuesday, December 24
Fairmount Young Professional’s Winter Jubilee, 7 p.m., The Fairmount, 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info, email fairmountyp@gmail.com.
Wednesday, December 25
Congregation Shaarey Tivah’s volunteer opportunity to support safety services, 10 a.m. baking at the home of Harriet Friedman. For more info, call Harriet Friedman at 216-360-9138; noon delivery at CST parking lot, 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Cookie delivery will follow. For more info, call Joe Rettman at 216-857-4222.
Friday, December 27
The Jewish Secular Community’s “Friendship Force and Citizen Diplomacy,” 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Hts. RSVP to Peg Fishman at 440-349-1330.
Disney’s “Frozen” themed tea party, noon-2 p.m., The Macaron Tea Room, 203 E. Royalton Rd., Broadview Hts. $35. For more info, visit bit.ly/2LQ5sEx.
Saturday, December 28
Cleveland Exotic Dance’s Intro to Exotic Dance class, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3635 Perkins Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit bit.ly/2PB7ucC.
Sunday, December 29
Yoga Root’s Candlelight Meditation & Intention Setting, 7:45-8:30 p.m., 3459 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info, visit bit.ly/36xLeaC.
Monday, December 30
Lake Erie Ink’s Creative Play Day, 9 a.m.-noon, 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hrs. RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.
Tuesday, December 31
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Concert & Party, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleve. From $49 at clevelandpops.com.
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake’s New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m., 4888 N. Broadway, Geneva-on-the-Lake. $19-$29 at thelodgeatgeneva.com.
“A Shining New Years Eve at the Side Quest” party, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Side Quest, 17900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. 21+, no cover.
New Year’s Eve at Landerhaven, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Mayfield Hts. $175 at bit.ly/2Pd1tUq.
The 2020 Masquerade Ball, 9 p.m.-midnight, Twist Social Club, 11633 Clifton Blvd., Cleve. $75-$100 at bit.ly/2RH3bzc.
Sapphire Creek Winery’s ROARING New Year’s Eve Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens, 16965 Park Circle Dr., Chagrin Falls. RSVP at bit.ly/2PE0T0X.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s New Year’s at Noon Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleve. For more info, visit bit.ly/2qMb8Il.
Bar 32’s New Year’s Eve Gala, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., 100 Lakeside Ave., Cleve. $225 at bit.ly/2EhZO9L.
Noble Beast NYE Masquerade Party, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Noble Beast Brewing Co., 1470 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleve. $120 at bit.ly/2PHMVuW.
“Roaring Into The 20’s NYE Bash,” 8 p.m.-2:15 a.m., Lakewood Village Tavern, 13437 Madison Ave., Lakewood.
“TownHall or Nowhere for NYE” Roaring 20’s Private Room Party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 1909 W. 25th St., Cleve. $100 at bit.ly/38xUVrf.
New Year’s Eve Sound Bath with Lauren and Kaley, 3-4 p.m., Half Moon Yoga Medina, 253-B S. Court St., Medina. For more info, visit bit.ly/36rGUJN.
Thursday, January 2
Lake Erie Ink’s Creative Play Day, 9 a.m.-noon, 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleve. Hts. RSVP at lakeerieink.org/register.
SINGLES SCENE
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland annual Chanukah party, 4 p.m. $8 and bring a potluck dish. For more info, to RSVP and what to bring, call Larry at 440-461-2720.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland annual holiday dinner, 6 p.m., Golden Mountain Restaurant, 27910 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills. RSVP to Carol at 440-442-3430.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland’s New Year’s Eve dinner, 7-9 p.m., Burntwood Tavern, 5835 Landerbrook Dr., Mayfield Hts. RSVP to Larry at 440-461-2720.