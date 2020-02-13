Friday, February 14
City Club of Cleveland’s “The State of Manufacturing: Ohio’s 2020 Manufacturing Survey Results” forum, noon, 850 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cityclub.org.
“Mini Movers” class, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP at cuyahogalibrary.org or 216-831-4282.
Landerhaven’s Valentine’s Day dinner for two, 7-10:30 p.m., 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Mayfield Hts. $75-$149 at bit.ly/2uJFAnZ.
Saturday, February 15
Youngstown JCC’s Kid’s Night, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. $12 members, $15 nonmembers at jccyoungstown.org or 330-746-3250 x195.
Hocking Hills’ Sweetheart Hike at Ash Cave, 5-7 p.m., OH-56, Logan. Free. For more info, visit explorehockinghills.com.
Youngstown JCC’s First Aid/CPR/AED class, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. $75 JCC members, $100 nonmembers. For more info, visit jccyoungstown.org.
Sunday, February 16
JNF’s Tu Bishvat community celebration, 2-4 p.m., Mandel JCC’s Stonehill Auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Bechwood. RSVP at jnf.org/nohtubishvat.
Camp Wise at Shaker Rocks, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 3377 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Hts. $30/child at campwise.org/shakerrocks. For more info, contact Hannah Tucker at htucker@mandeljcc.org or 216-831-0700 x1319.
“Gender Issues, Challenges and New Directions” forum, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Hts. For more info, visit uucleveland.org.
Monday, February 17
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Chassidim and Misnagdim,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
Tri-C Campus visits. 10 a.m., Hospitality Management Center, 180 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma, and Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Rd., Westlake; 11 a.m., Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Rd., Highland Hills; noon, Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleve.; and 1 and 6 p.m., Brunswick University Center, 3605 Center Rd., Brunswick. For more info, visit tri-c.edu/visit or call 216-987-6000.
Cleveland History Center’s President’s Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 10825 East Blvd., Cleve. Free-$12 at wrhs.org.
“Informed & Empowered: Campaign Finance,” 2 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
Tuesday, February 18
Youngstown JCC’s Hebrew primer course, 11:45 a.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. For more info, visit jewishyoungstown.org.
Women of Fairmount Temple’s doll making project, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, contact Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123. Sobel to discuss Village in the Heights, lunch at 12:15.
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Twenty-First Century Anti-Semitism and its Origins,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
73rd annual Women’s Interfaith Tea with Interfaith Women of the Valley, 1 p.m. Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St., Youngstown. Free. For more info call Sally Blau at 330-759-2267.
Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum’s “The History of Grove Hill,” 7 p.m., 87 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls. RSVP to 440-247-4695 or info@chagrinhistory.org.
Wednesday, February 19
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six-week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
NCJW/Cleveland’s “Hidden in Plain Sight: Domestic Violence in the Jewish Community,” 7 p.m., JFSA, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. $5 at tinyurl.com/rho7xdm. RSVPs are required.
Chagrin Valley Chamber’s Health & Wellness Fair, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chagrin Falls Township Hall, 83 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls.
CWRU’s Lifelong Learning Program’s “EDU@1UC: Pixar’s Memories,” 6-7:30 p.m., One University Circle, 10730 Euclid Ave., Cleve.
“Ask the Experts: Heart Health” with specialists from Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Mayfield Hts. RSVPs at ccf.org/AskTheExperts.
Hebrew Storytime, 4 p.m., CCPL Beachwood branch, 25501 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood.
Israel Bonds Women’s Division tour of “Leonard Bernstein: Power of Music” exhibit, 5:30 p.m. reception, 6 tour, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. RSVP at bit.ly/WDWinter2020.
Thursday, February 20
“Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25 JCC and temple members, $35 nonmembers. RSVP at jccyoungstown.org.
City Club of Cleveland’s “Youth Forum: The Future of the Workforce,” noon-1:30 p.m., 850 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit cityclub.org.
“2020 Cleveland Indians Season Preview,” 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP at cuyahogalibrary.org.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Think & Drink with the Extinct, 6 p.m., 1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleve. Free, members; $10-$12 nonmembers. For more info, visit cmnh.org.
The Gathering Place’s “Heart Inspired Couples Communication,” 6:30-8 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP to 216-595-9546.
Cleveland Indians reps recap offseason, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP to 216-831-4282.
“Humanitarian Crisis at the Southern Border: My First-Hand Experience” with Dr. Eva Moya, assistant professor of the department of social work at the University of Texas El Paso, 7 p.m., Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Rd., Mayfield Hts. For more info, call 440-473-5120.
Friday, February 21
City Club of Cleveland’s “Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid and the Betrayal of the American Dream,” noon-1:30 p.m., 850 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit cityclub.org.
Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center’s “Contemporary Perspectives on Gender and Sexuality: Understanding Homophobia in our Forefathers - Rethinking how Kohut Actually Worked” with Janna Sandmeyer, 6:30-8 p.m., 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info and tickets, visit psychoanalysiscleveland.org.
SINGLES SCENE
Friday, February 14
Crossroads of Jewish Singles go see “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., Aurora Community Theatre, 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. $16. For info, call Larry at 440-461-2720.
Saturday, February 15
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., TGI Friday’s, 1641 Golden Gate Plaza, Mayfield Hts. RSVP to Larry at 440-461-2720.
Sunday, February 16
Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland go see Suburban Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Young Soloist concert, 3:30 p.m., Beachwood High School, 25100 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Call Bella for info at 440-442-5591.