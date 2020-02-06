Friday, February 7

2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.

The Jewish Secular Community with Sunny Simon on “Cuyahoga County’s New Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags,” 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd. E., Shaker Hts. RSVP to Peg Fishman at 440-349-1330 or pegfishman@gmail.com.

City Club of Cleveland’s “The Future of U.S.-Cuban Government Relations” forum, noon, 850 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cityclub.org.

CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning’s “Conversations in Rocky River,” noon-1:30 p.m., The Normandy Senior Living, 22701 Lake Rd., Rocky River. For tickets and info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.

Youngstown JCC’s Genetic Testing lunch and learn, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. Free.

Saturday, February 8

2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.

The Gathering Place’s “Support for a Child or Teen with Cancer; Including Siblings and Parents,” 6-8 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. For more info, visit touchedbycancer.org or call 216-595-9546.

Doan Brook Winter Tree Identification Hike with Dr. Ted Auch, 2-4 p.m., Lower Shaker Lake, 2600 S. Park Blvd., Cleve. $10 at doanbrookpartnership.org or 216-325-7781 x6783.

“The Philosopher Will See You Now: Clinical Ethics Consultation, Its History and Fundamentals” with Robert Guerin workshop, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center, 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Suite 312, Cleve. Hts. $30-$75. For more info, visit psychoanalysiscleveland.org.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Groundhog Fun Day, 10 a.m., 1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleve. Free for members, included with admission for nonmembers. For more info, visit cmnh.org/gfd.

Sunday, February 9

Temple Beth Shalom’s Congregational Retreat “Kehillah Kedosha - Holy Community” Holiness in Time & Tu B’Shvat Seder, 9 a.m., 50 Division St., Hudson. $5 for families of religious school students, $10 for others. For more info, visit tinyurl.com/TBS-Sunday.

Mandel JCC Indoor Triathlon and Biathlon, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. RSVP at mandeljcc.org/triathlon.

Park Synagogue & Cory United Methodist Church’s “Real Talk: Racism & Anti-Semitism,” 1 p.m., Park Synagogue, 3300 Mayfield Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free and open to the community. RSVP by Jan. 31 to epetler@parksyn.org oe 216-371-2244 x122.

2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.

HAZAK’s game day, 1-3 p.m., B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP to Phyllis Sapell at 216-235-9394.

Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland’s meeting on “Reflections on the 2019 Katz Family Reunion: Lessons Learned, or the Good, the Bad and the Ugly” with Deborah Katz, 1:30 p.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike.

Monday, February 10

The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.

JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “The Kabbalah Controversy,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.

Tuesday, February 11

Youngstown JCC’s Hebrew primer course, 11:45 a.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. For more info, visit jewishyoungstown.org.

CWRU’s Lifelong Learning program’s “The Making of Shtisel: A Jewish Odyssey,” 7-8:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. RSVP at case.edu/lifelonglearning.

The Gathering Place’s “Couples Cooking,” 6-8 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake. For more info, visit touchedbycancer.org or call 216-595-9546.

Women of Fairmount Temple’s dollmaking project, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, contact Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.

Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Baiju Shah, senior fellow for Innovation at Cleveland Foundation, 10:45 a.m., 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.

CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Twenty-First Century Anti-Semitism and its Origins,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.

2nd annual David and Janet Dix Lecture in Media Ethics, 7 p.m., 500 Hilltop Dr., Kent. For more info, visit bit.ly/2uOtQ3r.

Lake County Retired Teachers Association’s luncheon, 11 a.m., Kirtlander Party Center, 9270 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland. Checks payable at LCRTA for $16.50 to Sue McCarter, 9720 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Advanced RSVP required.

Wednesday, February 12

Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.

“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.

The Greater Cleveland Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals presenting the new home for the Children’s Museum of Cleveland, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 3813 Euclid Ave., Cleve.

CWRU’s Lifelong Learning program’s “Informal Hebrew discussion with Yehonatan Indursky,” 10-11 a.m., Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. RSVP at case.edu/lifelonglearning.

CWRU’s Lifelong Learning program’s “PonevezhTime: film screening and discussion,” 6:30-8 p.m., Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. RSVP at case.edu/lifelonglearning.

Beachwood Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon ft. Derrick Speights on “EDWINS: Revitalizing Lives and Neighborhoods,” 11:45 a.m.-1:10 p.m., Doubletree Hotel, 3663 Park East Dr., Beachwood. RSVP at bit.ly/37FR2jb.

Thursday, February 13

The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.

“Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25 JCC and temple members, $35 nonmembers. RSVP at jccyoungstown.org.

Friday, February 14

City Club of Cleveland’s “The State of Manufacturing: Ohio’s 2020 Manufacturing Survey Results” forum, noon, 850 Euclid Ave., Cleve. Tickets at cityclub.org.

“Mini Movers” class, 10 a.m., CCPL’s Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP at cuyahogalibrary.org or 216-831-4282.

Landerhaven’s Valentine’s Day dinner for two, 7-10:30 p.m., 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Mayfield Hts. $75-$149 at bit.ly/2uJFAnZ.

Sunday, February 16

JNF’s Tu Bishvat community celebration, 2-4 p.m., Mandel JCC’s Stonehill Auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Bechwood. RSVP at jnf.org/nohtubishvat.

Camp Wise at Shaker Rocks, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 3377 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Hts. $30/child at campwise.org/shakerrocks. For more info, contact Hannah Tucker at htucker@mandeljcc.org or 216-831-0700 x1319.

Monday, February 17

JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Chassidim and Misnagdim,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.

Tuesday, Ferbruary 18

Youngstown JCC’s Hebrew primer course, 11:45 a.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. For more info, visit jewishyoungstown.org.

Women of Fairmount Temple’s dollmaking project, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, contact Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.

Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.

CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Twenty-First Century Anti-Semitism and its Origins,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.

Wednesday, February 19

“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.

NCJW/Cleveland’s “Hidden in Plain Sight: Domestic Violence in the Jewish Community,” 7 p.m., JFSA, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. $5 at tinyurl.com/rho7xdm.

Thursday, February 20

“Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25 JCC and temple members, $35 nonmembers. RSVP at jccyoungstown.org.

SINGLES SCENE

Saturday, February 8

Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Firehouse Grille & Pub, 2768 Stark Dr., Willoughby Hills. RSVP to 216-381-3100.

Monday, February 10

Planning meeting for Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland. Call Ken for location and time at 440-498-9911.

Friday, February 14

Crossroads of Jewish Singles go see “Boeing Boeing,” 8 p.m., Aurora Community Theatre, 115 E. Pioneer Trl., Aurora. $16. For info, call Larry at 440-461-2720.