Friday, February 21
City Club of Cleveland’s “Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid and the Betrayal of the American Dream,” noon-1:30 p.m., 850 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit cityclub.org.
Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center’s “Contemporary Perspectives on Gender and Sexuality: Understanding Homophobia in our Forefathers - Rethinking how Kohut Actually Worked” with Janna Sandmeyer, 6:30-8 p.m., 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info and tickets, visit psychoanalysiscleveland.org.
Temple Am Shalom spaghetti dinner, 6 p.m., 7599 Center St., Mentor. $8 adult, $5 children.
Saturday, February 22
Beth Israel-The West Temple casino night, 6:30-10 p.m., 14308 Triskett Rd., Cleve. $45 at biwtcasinonight2020.eventbrite.com.
Western Reserve Historical Society’s Black History on Tap “The Living Legacy of Leo’s Casino,” 5-9 p.m., Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Blvd., Cleve. Free-$25 at wrhs.org.
Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center’s “Community Panel Discussion: Foundations of Care to Transgender and Gender Diverse Persons in Cleveland,” 9:30-11:30 a.m.; “Exploring Transgender Identities: Entering the world of Gender Variance” with Melanie Suchet, 12:45-2:15 p.m., 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. For more info and tickets, visit psychoanalysiscleveland.org.
Sunday, February 23
Friendship Circle Teen Volunteer Educational Seminar, 5:30-7 p.m. boys, 7:30-9 p.m. girls, Friendship Circle, 27900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info and to register, contact Raizy Hoen at raizy@friendscleveland.com or call 216-905-2178.
Mastery School of Hawken Informational Session, 1 p.m., 11025 Magnolia Dr., Cleve. RSVP to 440-423-2955.
Temple Israel Ner Tamid’s Stop the Bleed training, 12:30 p.m., 1732 Lander Rd., Mayfield Hts. RSVP is not needed.
State of Ohio and County of Cuyahoga legislative update with the B’nai Jeshurun Men’s Club, 7-8:30 p.m., 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike.
Monday, February 24
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “The Mussar Debate,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
“Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland” talk with author Jonathan Metzl, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Free, but RSVP required at bit.ly/2tTgm6v.
Tuesday, February 25
Youngstown JCC’s Hebrew primer course, 11:45 a.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. For more info, visit jewishyoungstown.org.
Women of Fairmount Temple’s dollmaking project, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, contact Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Twenty-First Century Anti-Semitism and its Origins,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
Green Road Synagogue’s Cholent Cook-Off, kiddush, 2437 S. Green Rd., Beachwood.
The Gathering Place’s “Watchful Waiting: How to cope when you feel like you are doing nothing,” 2-3:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake. RSVP to 216-595-9546.
“EdChoice, Vouchers and Ohio School Funding: The Issues and Impact” forum, 7 p.m., Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Dr., #100, Beachwood. Free and open to the public.
“Is Starting a Nonprofit Right For You” with SCORE Cleveland, 7-8:35 a.m., CHUH library Lee Road branch, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. Free.
Thursday, February 26
Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Kesher: Connecting Mom and Me, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/kesher.
Israel Bonds Women’s Tour & Reception: Leonard Bernstein, 5:30-8 p.m., Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. RSVP at bit.ly/WDWinter2020.
73rd annual meeting of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Community Relations Committee & Sidney Z. Vincent Memorial Lecture, 7 p.m., Corporate College East, 4400 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Hts.
Thursday, February 27
“Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25 JCC and temple members, $35 nonmembers. RSVP at jccyoungstown.org.
The Ohio Rare Action Network’s Ohio Rare Disease Day 2020, 9 a.m.-noon, Harrington Discovery Institute 11407 Euclid Ave., Cleve. RSVP at bit.ly/2R3xcIB.
Friday, February 28
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s “Mind-Full Shabbat” with Rachel Weiser, 6 service, 7 dinner, 8 p.m. program, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. $25/person, free to ATID members/20s and 30s. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/32d18pX.
SINGLES SCENE
Saturday, February 22
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Smokin’ Q’s BBQ, 718 SOM Center Rd., Mayfield. RSVP to Larry at 440-461-2720.
Saturday, February 29
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., The Pearl Asian Kitchen, 20060 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts. RSVP to Ellen at 216-507-5403.