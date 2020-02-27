Friday, February 28
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s “Mind-Full Shabbat” with Rachel Weiser, 6 service, 7 dinner, 8 p.m. program, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. $25/person, free to ATID members/20s and 30s. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/32d18pX.
Saturday, February 29
Medworks Free Health clinic, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center, 10 Severance Circle, Cleve. Hts. Free. RSVP at medworksusa.org. The CJN is a sponsor of the event.
James A. Garfield Home Tour, 9:30 a.m., James A. Garfield Historic Site, 8095 Mentor Ave., Mentor. $15 at 216-687-2078 or bit.ly/2SG6iX0.
Pinecrest Chocolate Crawl, 1-5 p.m., Pinecrest, Central Park and Park Ave., Orange. $40 at bit.ly/2Hzgw6f.
“Why Pray When You Can Worry” talk with David N. Weiss, 8:30 p.m., Waxman Chabad Center, 2479 S. Green Rd., Beachwood. $10 adv, $15 door at chabadofcleveland.com/RSVP.
Sunday, March 1
Sundays at Mandel JDS, 10-11:15 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Medworks Free Health clinic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center, 10 Severance Circle, Cleve. Hts. Free. RSVP at medworksusa.org. The CJN is a sponsor of the event.
Kazen Torah Celebration, 2:30 p.m., Congregation Zemach Zedek, 1922 Lee Rd., Cleve. Hts. To purchase a letter in the Torah, visit bit.ly/39TDL7p.
Presidential Primary forum, 9:30-10:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Hts. For more info, visit uucleveland.org.
Kiwanis Club of Solon’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Pkwy., Solon. $7 adults, $3 under 10.
Monday, March 2
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning program and CWRU’s School of Medicine Health Educational Seminars: “Integrative Lifestyle Medicine: What is Integrative Health,” 6:30-8 p.m., University Hospitals Connor Integrative Health Network, 25001 Emery Rd., Suite 100, Warrensville Hts. Full series $90 for members, $105 for nonmembers; per lecture $21 for members, $26 for nonmembers at case.edu/lifelonglearning.
JCC Men’s Club talk with Roni Berenson, 11 a.m., 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood.
Tri-C Wellness Week, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleve. Free parking. For more info, visit tri-c.edu/metrowellness.
Tuesday, March 3
CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Twenty-First Century Anti-Semitism and its Origins,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Mitzvah project: dollmaking, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, call Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.
Tri-C Wellness Week health fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleve. Free parking. For more info, visit tri-c.edu/metrowellness.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s Cafe Night “Barnyard Bonanza & Boutique,” 5:30 boutique, 6 p.m. dinner, 27900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike. RSVP at bit.ly/2PdrQtc.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood meeting, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch, RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Literature: Explorations of the Human Experience,” 7-8:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
“The Art of Corning, Cooking Slicing Corned Beef” with chefs Kevin and J.J. Altomare of Hudson’s Restaurant and Catering, 6:30 p.m., Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson. Free, RSVP at hudsonlibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 4
Kesher: Connecting Mom and Me, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/kesher.
Shalom Baby, 7 p.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/shalom-baby.
Tri-C’s “Women of Faith” panel discussion, noon-1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleve. To RSVP, tri-c.edu/womenoffaith.
“Navigating the Aging Process: A Conversation Discussing Resources, Planning and Options Available for Caregivers and their Loved Ones” panel, 6-7 p.m., CCPL Beachwood, 25501 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. RSVP to Lisa at 216-373-1797 or lweitzman@benrose.org. The CJN is a media sponsor.
Tri-C Wellness Week health fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleve. Participants must bring a vision prescription less than two years old. For more info and to make an appointment, email opticaldispensary@tri-c.edu.
Tri-C Wellness Week free and low cost single-vision prescription eyeglass distribution, 10-11:45 a.m., Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleve. Free parking. For more info, visit tri-c.edu/metrowellness.
Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland’s meeting with author Scott Longert, 7:30 p.m., Menorah Park’s Miller Board Room, 27100 Cedar Rd., Beachwood. RSVP to programming@jgscleveland.org.
Thursday, March 5
“Israel in the News” course, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25-$35 at jccyoungstown.org.
Tri-C’s Hospitality Management “Small Bites Big Dreams,” 6-9 p.m., Tri-C Metro, 2900 Community College Dr., Cleve. For more info, visit tri-c.edu/smallbites.
CJN’s Les is More panel discussion, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Buffalo Wild Wings Warrensville Heights, 26200 Harvard Rd., Warrensville Hts. $18 at cjn.org/lesismore.
Friday, March 6
Garfield-Perry’s 130th annual Stamp Exhibition and Bourse, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. Free. For more info, visit garfieldperry.org.
The Friends of the Orange Branch Library Book Sale, 1-5 p.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Orange. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Solon Chamber of Commerce’s Leadercast Women, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 8971 Wilcox Dr., Twinsburg. RSVP at bit.ly/2SZ1Pih.
Dan Ben-David, professor at Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research in Tel Aviv, 7:45-9 a.m., Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. $10 at bit.ly/3c4kwKa.
Saturday, March 7
Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce’s NATR, 6-10:30 p.m., McGregor, 14900 Private Dr., Cleve. For more info, visit hrcc.org.
Garfield-Perry’s 130th annual Stamp Exhibition and Bourse, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. Free. For more info, visit garfieldperry.org.
The Friends of the Orange Branch Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Orange. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Eliza Bryant Village Elder Justice Center’s Crystal Ball Gala, 6 p.m., St. Clair Ballroom, 100 St. Clair Ave. NE, Cleve. RSVP at bit.ly/2V4zObL.
American Red Cross Solon blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Pkwy., Solon. RSVP to the Cleveland office at 216-431-3010.
Sunday, March 8
NCJW/Cleveland’s “All About Allergies: Why Everyone Needs to be Informed,” 10-11:30 a.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $5 at ncjwcleveland.org.
Garfield-Perry’s 130th annual Stamp Exhibition and Bourse, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. Free. For more info, visit garfieldperry.org.
The Friends of the Orange Branch Library Book Sale, 1-3 p.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Orange. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Monday, March 9
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning program and CWRU’s School of Medicine Health Educational Seminars: “Stress Management and Meditation,” 6:30-8 p.m., University Hospitals Connor Integrative Health Network, 25001 Emery Rd., Suite 100, Warrensville Hts. Full series $90 for members, $105 for nonmembers; per lecture $21 for members, $26 for nonmembers at case.edu/lifelonglearning.
“The Balancing Act of Aging” a free panel discussion, 6-7:30 p.m., University School, 20701 Brantley Rd., Shaker Hts. RSVP at us.edu/aging. The CJN is a media sponsor.
Tuesday, March 10
Mandel JCC Women’s Megillah reading, 9 a.m., Stonehill Auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. Free and open to the public.
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Mitzvah project: dollmaking, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, call Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood meeting, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch, RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Medicine: Oxygen Levels and Physiological Functions in Humans,” 7-8:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
SINGLES SCENE
Saturday, February 29
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., The Pearl Asian Kitchen, 20060 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts. RSVP to Ellen at 216-507-5403.
Saturday, March 7
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Bar Louie Restaurant, 24337 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst. RSVP to Carol at 440-442-3430.