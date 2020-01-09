Friday, January 10
David W. Leopold, partner and chair of Ulmer & Berne’s immigration law group, to discuss immigration crisis, 6:15 p.m., Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. Free and open to the public.
2020 NARI Home Improvement Show, 10 a.m,-9 p.m., Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleve. $14 adults, free for ages 16 and under. All military get half-off admission. For more info and tickets, visit narihomeshow.com.
Saturday, January 11
2020 NARI Home Improvement Show, 10 a.m,-9 p.m., Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleve. $14 adults, free for ages 16 and under. All military get half-off admission. For more info and tickets, visit narihomeshow.com.
Sunday, January 12
Shaw JCC annual Family Fun Day and Open House, 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. For more info, visit shawjcc.org.
Sundays at Mandel JDS, 10-11:15 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland’s “Amsterdam, A Photographer and an Amazing Discovery” talk and meeting with Peter Haas, Abba Hillel Silver Professor Emeritus of Jewish Studies at CWRU, 1:30 p.m. Park Synagogue’s Men’s Club Board Room, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike.
2020 NARI Home Improvement Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleve. $14 adults, free for ages 16 and under. All military get half-off admission. For more info and tickets, visit narihomeshow.com.
Yeshiva Derech Hatorah annual dinner, 6:15 p.m., program 7:15, dessert reception 8, honoring Rabbi Shlomo Elbaum and Rabbi Tanchum White, Young Israel at Greater Cleveland, 2463 S. Green Rd., Beachwood. $65 at dinner @ydtcleveland.org or 216-382-6248.
CST Men’s Club “Berlin – July 1941” talk with Roni Berenson, 10 a.m., 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. $5 suggested donation.
Monday, January 13
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Korach and His Followers – The Parameters of Permissible Debate,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
The Gathering Place’s “KidShop/Teen Shop,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Tuesday, January 14
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 lunch. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
HHRC’s 2020 Business Goals mixer, 5-7 p.m., Burntwood Tavern, 5835 Landerbrook Dr., Lyndhurst. RSVP at bit.ly/2ZjVGQq.
Wednesday, January 15
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Touch ‘n Tell Alphabet Books mitzvah opportunity, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. In conjunction with the women of Fairmount Presbyterian Church. For more info, call Phyllis Berlas at 216-381-8738.
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong learning program with Galeet Dardashti on “Israel Music: Contesting National Culture and Identity,” 7 p.m., Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info and pricing, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
Thursday, January 16
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
The Gathering Place’s “Healing Harp,” 6:30-8 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Working with the Healthcare Team,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
MLK Day Button Making, 3:30-5:30 p.m., CCPL’s Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong learning program with Galeet Dardashti on “Sacred Music Hits the Israeli Pop Charts: Money, Music and Ethnic Identity,” 10 a.m., Landmark Centre, 25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info and pricing, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
Friday, January 17
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service with guest speaker, Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins, 6:15 p.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Open to all.
Youngstown JCC’s Drug & Alcohol Epidemic Awareness program, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. Free and open to the community. For more info, visit jccyoungstown.org.
Saturday, January 18
Beth El The Height’s Lunch and Learn with Rabbi Barry Star on “Let He Who Is Wise, Keep Silent: The Conundrum of Torah mi-Sinai,” following services, 3246 Desota Ave., Cleve. Hts. Free, but nonmembers are asked to call 216-320-9667 for lunch RSVPs.
Sunday, January 19
Beth El The Height’s food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 3246 Desota Ave., Cleve. Hts. All donations support The Heights Emergency Food Center.
Camp Wise Winter Camp Overnight weekend experience, 11:30 a.m. pickup at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $140. Register at campwise.org/wintercamp.
Monday, January 20
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium’s Friend and Fundraiser for United Black Fund as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 2000 Sycamore St., Cleve. $10 admission when donating $1 each to UBF. For more info, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s free celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sermon with the Rev. Otis Moss Jr. and interview with Sharon Mullingan Q&A, 10:30 a.m.; performance by Evelyn Wright Quartet, 1 p.m.; documentary screening of “Soundtrack for an Evolution: Freedom Songs from the Civil Rights Era” and talk back with Kyle Kidd, 3; and gallery and museum tours, arts and crafts, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. For more info, visit maltzmuseum.org/MLK or call 216-593-0575.
Camp Wise Winter Camp Overnight weekend experience, 5 p.m. drop off at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $140. Register at campwise.org/wintercamp.
MLK Day Button Making, 1:30-3:30 p.m., CCPL’s Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike.
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Hillel and Shamai,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
Tuesday, January 21
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 lunch. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood annual member dinner ft. Michael Olszewski, 6:30 p.m., 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 60 and over. RSVP to gonzo11@roadrunner.com.
Wednesday, January 22
The Gathering Place’s “Managing Anxiety,” 2-3:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
Thursday, January 23
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Tackling Challenging Behaviors in Dementia,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
Singles Scene
Saturday, January 11
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Don Ramon Mexican Grill Cantina, 5708 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst. RSVP to Sharon at 216-321-8398.
Saturday, January 18
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Corky & Lenny’s, 27091 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere. RSVP to Ellen at 216-507-5403.
Saturday, January 25
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Ho Wah Restaurant, 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. RSVP to Carol at 440-442-3430.