Friday, January 3
CCPL Orange branch family storytime, 10 a.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Saturday, January 4
I-X Center annual job fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 6200 Riverside Dr., Cleve. For more info, visit ixcenter.com.
Monday, January 6
CCPL Orange branch baby and toddler storytimes, 10 a.m., Stay and Play, 10:30 a.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Eilu v’Eilu-When Both Sides Can Be Right,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
Tuesday, January 7
Park Synagogue Sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
Women of Fairmount Temple programming, 11 a.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. $10 members/$14 guests for lunch. RSVP to 440-461-7921 and leave a message, or bring your own lunch.
CCPL Orange branch baby and toddler storytimes, 10 a.m., Stay and Play, 10:30 a.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Wednesday, January 8
The Gathering Place’s “Bridges Grief Group for Families,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Thursday, January 9
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Shared Decision-Making,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
Friday, January 10
David W. Leopold, partner and chair of Ulmer & Berne’s immigration law group, to discuss immigration crisis, 6:15 p.m., Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, January 12
Shaw JCC annual Family Fun Day and Open House, 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. For more info, visit shawjcc.org.
Sundays at Mandel JDS, 10-11:15 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland’s “Amsterdam, A Photographer and an Amazing Discovery” talk and meeting with Peter Haas, Abba Hillel Silver Professor Emeritus of Jewish Studies at CWRU, 1:30 p.m. Park Synagogue’s Men’s Club Board Room, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike.
Monday, January 13
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Korach and His Followers - The Parameters of Permissible Debate,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
The Gathering Place’s “KidShop/Teen Shop,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Tuesday, January 14
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 lunch. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce’s mixer, 5-7 p.m., Burntwood Tavern, 5835 Landerbrook Dr., Lyndhurst. More info at hrcc.org.
HHRCC’s 2020 Business Goals mixer, 5-7 p.m., Burntwood Tavern, 5835 Landerbrook Dr., Lyndhurst. RSVP at bit.ly/2ZjVGQq.
Wednesday, January 15
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Touch ‘n Tell Alphabet Books mitzvah opportunity, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. In conjuction with the women of Fairmount Presbyterian Church. For more info, call Phyllis Berlas at 216-381-8738.
Thursday, January 16
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
The Gathering Place’s “Healing Harp,” 6:30-8 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Working with the Healthcare Team,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
Friday, January 17
“Mini Movers” class, 10 a.m., CCPL’s Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. Ages 2-5 with caregiver. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.