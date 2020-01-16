Friday, January 17
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service with guest speaker, Rev. Courtney Clayton Jenkins, 6:15 p.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Open to all.
Youngstown JCC’s Drug & Alcohol Epidemic Awareness program, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. Free and open to the community. For more info, visit jccyoungstown.org.
Saturday, January 18
Beth El The Height’s Lunch and Learn with Rabbi Barry Star on “Let He Who Is Wise, Keep Silent: The Conundrum of Torah mi-Sinai,” following services, 3246 Desota Ave., Cleve. Hts. Free, but nonmembers are asked to call 216-320-9667 for lunch RSVPs.
Youngstown JCC’s First Aid/CPR/AED class, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $75 for JCC members or $100 nonmembers for a series of four classes. For more info, visit jccyoungstown.org.
Sunday, January 19
Beth El The Height’s food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 3246 Desota Ave., Cleve. Hts. All donations support The Heights Emergency Food Center.
Camp Wise Winter Camp Overnight weekend experience, 11:30 a.m. pickup at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $140. Register at campwise.org/wintercamp.
“Genetics: Testing, Editing and Ethics for the Future” forum, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Hts. For more info, call Susan Alcorn at 216-640-3891.
Monday, January 20
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium’s Friend and Fundraiser for United Black Fund as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 2000 Sycamore St., Cleve. $10 admission when donating $1 each to UBF. For more info, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s free celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sermon with the Rev. Otis Moss Jr. and interview with Sharon Mullingan Q&A, 10:30 a.m.; performance by Evelyn Wright Quartet, 1 p.m.; documentary screening of “Soundtrack for an Evolution: Freedom Songs from the Civil Rights Era” and talk back with Kyle Kidd, 3; and gallery and museum tours, arts and crafts, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. For more info, visit maltzmuseum.org/MLK or call 216-593-0575.
Camp Wise Winter Camp Overnight weekend experience, 5 p.m. drop off at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $140. Register at campwise.org/wintercamp.
MLK Day Button Making, 1:30-3:30 p.m., CCPL’s Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike.
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Hillel and Shamai,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
The One Community Reads celebration, 4:30 p.m., CPL Downtown branch, 325 Superior Ave., Cleve.
Montefiore’s annual MLK Jr. Day tribute, ft. Bishop James I. Hailey, pastor and founder of United Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 2:30-3:30 p.m., 1 David N. Myers Pkwy., Beachwood. Free. For more info, contact Susan Lieberman at 216-910-2647.
Tuesday, January 21
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 lunch. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood annual member dinner ft. Michael Olszewski, 6:30 p.m., 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 60 and over. RSVP to gonzo11@roadrunner.com.
Wednesday, January 22
The Gathering Place’s “Managing Anxiety,” 2-3:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
Thursday, January 23
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Tackling Challenging Behaviors in Dementia,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
The Arthritis Foundation’s 23rd annual Red & White event, 5:30-9 p.m., Quaker Station @ the University of Akron, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. $85 adv, $95 door at arthritis.org/redandwhite. VIP opportunities available.
Saturday, January 25
Friends of Breakthrough Schools’ “Breakthrough Bash: Pure Imagination,” 5:30 p.m. registration, 7 p.m. program, Hilton Cleveland Downtown, 100 Lakeside Ave., Cleve. $200 for young professionals, $400 for general admission. Group rates and sponsorships available at bit.ly/36ODlNW.
The Lippman School and Mandel Early Childhood Education center’s 5th annual Winter Bash, 7-10 p.m., 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. $50-$75, sponsorships available. RSVP at bit.ly/35Op3wV.
Sunday, January 26
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Sunday Mitzvah Morning, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, call Phyllis Berlas at 216-381-8738.
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s guided tour of “Bernstein: The Power of Music” at the Maltz Museum, 11 a.m., 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood.
Mosaic Outdoor Club of NE Ohio cross-country skiing/snowshoeing, 11 a.m., Chapin Forest, Kirtland. If no snow, attendees will hike. RSVP for more info to Elizabeth Eisenberg at 216-932-4806.
Monday, January 27
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
The Gathering Place’s “KidShop/Teen Shop,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Rabbi Eliezer and Rabbi Yehoshua - The Torah is not in Heaven,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
Tuesday, January 28
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 lunch. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
Wednesday, January 29
The Gathering Place’s “Family Drumming Night,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
Thursday, January 30
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Caregiver Self-Care,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
SINGLES SCENE
Saturday, January 18
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Corky & Lenny’s, 27091 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere. RSVP to Ellen at 216-507-5403.
Saturday, January 25
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Ho Wah Restaurant, 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. RSVP to Carol at 440-442-3430.