Friday, January 24
Temple Beth Shalom’s Congregational Retreat “Kehillah Kedosha – Holy Community” Shabbat dinner, 6:30 p.m., 50 Division St., Hudson. No charge for religious school families, $10 per adult for anyone else. For more info, visit tinyurl.com/TBS-Friday.
Saturday, January 25
Cleveland Jewish News and LaunchHouse’s 9th annual Bootstrap Bash, 7:30 p.m., RED SPACE, 2400 Superior Ave., Cleve. $125 at launchhouse.com/bootstrap-bash.
Friends of Breakthrough Schools’ “Breakthrough Bash: Pure Imagination,” 5:30 p.m. registration, 7 program, Hilton Cleveland Downtown, 100 Lakeside Ave., Cleve. $200 for young professionals, $400 for general admission. Group rates and sponsorships available at bit.ly/36ODlNW.
The Lippman School and Mandel Early Childhood Education Center’s 5th annual Winter Bash, 7-10 p.m., 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. $50-$75, sponsorships available. RSVP at bit.ly/35Op3wV.
Allison Rose Foundation’s 2nd annual benefit – The Yellow Brick Road Celebration, 7-11 p.m., Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence. Tickets at allisonrosefoundation.org.
Sunday, January 26
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Sunday Mitzvah Morning, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, call Phyllis Berlas at 216-381-8738.
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s guided tour of “Bernstein: The Power of Music” at the Maltz Museum, 11 a.m., 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood.
Mosaic Outdoor Club of NE Ohio cross-country skiing/snowshoeing, 11 a.m., Chapin Forest, Kirtland. If no snow, attendees will hike. RSVP for more info to Elizabeth Eisenberg at 216-932-4806.
Youngstown JCC camp open house and pool party, 1:30 p.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. For more info, visit jccyoungstown.org.
JFX Young Professionals group’s Chesed Night, 7-9 p.m., private home. No fee. For more info, RSVP and address details, visit bit.ly/2sIgQvP.
Monday, January 27
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
The Gathering Place’s “KidShop/Teen Shop,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
JLC class series “Great Debates” with Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum on “Rabbi Eliezer and Rabbi Yehoshua – The Torah is not in Heaven,” 8 p.m., JLC Waxman Torah Center, 2195 S. Green Rd., Univ. Hts. Register to register@clevelandjlc.com or 216-691-3837.
JCC Men’s Club talk with Ray Saikus, national spokesman for Veteran Affairs on “How a Citizen Can Influence Legislation: Vietnam War Veterans Day,” 11 a.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood.
Tuesday, January 28
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 lunch. RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
Youngstown JCC’s Hebrew primer course, 11:45 a.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. For more info, visit jewishyoungstown.org.
CSU’s CLASS Cultural Crossing lecture series: “Muslims and the Holocaust: Rescue, Hope and Reconciliation,” 6-7 p.m., CSU student center room 313, 2121 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info, contact Mark Cole at m.b.cole@csuohio.edu.
Wednesday, January 29
The Gathering Place’s “Family Drumming Night,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
Thursday, January 30
The Gathering Place’s “Whole Food 30-Day Challenge,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. RSVP required for 4-week program at 216-595-9546.
Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls’ workshop series on “Caregiver Self-Care,” 11 a.m.-noon, 190 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Free and open to the public.
Pre-K and Early Childhood education forum, 7-8:30 p.m., Shaker Heights library main, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts. Free and open to the public.
“Anti-Semitism: Past, Present and Future,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25 JCC and temple members, $35 nonmembers. RSVP at jccyoungstown.org.
Friday, January 31
2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.
Saturday, February 1
GET GRITTY Cleveland, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., RED Space, 2400 Superior Ave., Cleve. $25 at gracedbygrit.com/events. Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor.
Temple Beth Shalom’s Congregational Retreat “Kehillah Kedosha – Holy Community” Meaning and Fun at Kent State, 3 p.m., 5613 E. Summit St., Kent. $10 per adult, children free for religious school families; $15 adults, $5 for children not from the religious school. For more info, visit tinyurl.com/TBS-Saturday.
2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.
Sunday, February 2
Sundays at Mandel JDS, 10-11:15 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Temple Emanu El’s 2nd annual ShareFest, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 4545 Brainard Rd., Orange. For more info, visit teecleve.org or call 216-454-1300.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s men’s club Worldwide Wrap minyan, 9 a.m., 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood.
2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.
Monday, February 3
Church Women United in Greater Cleveland’s Interfaith Fellowship Day “How to Overcome Prejudices,” 9:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. program, LaVilla Conference and Banquet Center,
11500 Brookpark Rd., Brookpark. $35 with check made payable to CWUGC, 1540 Rydalmount Rd., Cleve. Hts., OH 44118. For more info and to learn lunch options, call 216-320-1640 Wednesday thru Friday.
2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.
Tuesday, February 4
Youngstown JCC’s Hebrew primer course, 11:45 a.m., 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. For more info, visit jewishyoungstown.org.
2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.
Wednesday, February 5
“Tea Time with the Presidents” six week series, 6:30 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org or call 216-831-4282.
One Community Reads’ “Lakewood’s Shared Spaces” panel discussion, 7 p.m., Lakewood Public Library, 15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.
Western Reserve Safety Council’s “Technology & Analytics Impact on the Future of Wellness,” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Signature of Solon, 39000 Signature Dr., Solon. $25 at bit.ly/30vgKUy.
2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. Ticket prices vary, $15 adult admission at greatbighomeandgarden.com.
SINGLES SCENE
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Ho Wah Restaurant, 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood. RSVP to Carol at 440-442-3430.