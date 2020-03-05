Friday, March 6
Garfield-Perry’s 130th annual Stamp Exhibition and Bourse, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. Free. For more info, visit garfieldperry.org.
The Friends of the Orange Branch Library Book Sale, 1-5 p.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Orange. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Solon Chamber of Commerce’s Leadercast Women, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 8971 Wilcox Dr., Twinsburg. RSVP at bit.ly/2SZ1Pih.
Dan Ben-David, professor at Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research in Tel Aviv, 7:45-9 a.m., Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. $10 at bit.ly/3c4kwKa.
Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center’s “Screen Plots: Analyzing the Use of Pornography in Two Analyses” with Susan Vaughan, 6:30-8 p.m., 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Cleve. Hts. RSVP at 216-229-5959 or admin@psychoanalysiscleveland.org.
Saturday, March 7
Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce’s NATR, 6-10:30 p.m., McGregor, 14900 Private Dr., Cleve. For more info, visit hrcc.org.
Garfield-Perry’s 130th annual Stamp Exhibition and Bourse, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. Free. For more info, visit garfieldperry.org.
The Friends of the Orange Branch Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Orange. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Eliza Bryant Village Elder Justice Center’s Crystal Ball Gala, 6 p.m., St. Clair Ballroom, 100 St. Clair Ave. NE, Cleve. RSVP at bit.ly/2V4zObL.
Donuts with Dave, 10 a.m.-noon, Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake. No appointments needed.
American Red Cross Solon blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Pkwy., Solon. RSVP to the Cleveland office at 216-431-3010.
Cleveland Clinic hiring event for registered nurses and surgical technologists, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., HealthSpace Building, 8911 Euclid Ave., Cleve. For more info and to register, visit clevelandclinic.org/hiringevent.
Great Lakes Science Center’s Great Science Gala and Ion Awards, 6:30 p.m., 601 Erieside Ave., Cleve. $250 at greatscience.com.
Sunday, March 8
NCJW/Cleveland’s “All About Allergies: Why Everyone Needs to be Informed,” 10-11:30 a.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. $5 at ncjwcleveland.org.
Garfield-Perry’s 130th annual Stamp Exhibition and Bourse, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Rd., Strongsville. Free. For more info, visit garfieldperry.org.
The Friends of the Orange Branch Library book sale, 1-3 p.m., 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Orange. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
“Faith, Women and Leadership – Interfaith Dialogue” panel discussion, 4-7:30 p.m., Rocky River United Methodist Church, 19414 Detroit Ave., Rocky River. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/2HdyPgg.
Mosaic Outdoor Club of NE Ohio pancake breakfast, 11 a.m., Century Village Museum, 14653 E. Park St., Burton. RSVP to Elizabeth Eisenberg at 216-932-4086.
Monday, March 9
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning program and CWRU’s School of Medicine Health Educational Seminars: “Stress Management and Meditation,” 6:30-8 p.m., University Hospitals Connor Integrative Health Network, 25001 Emery Rd., Suite 100, Warrensville Hts. Full series $90 for members, $105 for nonmembers; per lecture $21 for members, $26 for nonmembers at case.edu/lifelonglearning.
“The Balancing Act of Aging” a free panel discussion, 6-7:30 p.m., University School, 20701 Brantley Rd., Shaker Hts. RSVP at us.edu/aging. The CJN is a media sponsor.
JCC Men’s Club talk with Joel Ratner “The Revitalization of Cleveland Neighborhoods,” 11 a.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood.
“Storytimes” with baby & toddler, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Tuesday, March 10
Mandel JCC Women’s Megillah reading, 9 a.m., Stonehill Auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood. Free and open to the public.
Women of Fairmount Temple’s Mitzvah project: dollmaking, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, call Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood meeting, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch, RSVP to Rita Weintraub at 440-683-1025.
CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program’s “Medicine: Oxygen Levels and Physiological Functions in Humans,” 7-8:30 p.m., Landmark Centre, 27500 Science Park Dr., Beachwood. For more info, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.
Beck Center for the Arts’ Raise the Roof campaign rally, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. For more info, contact Dena Adler at 216-521-2540 x18 or dadler@beckcenter.org.
“Storytimes” with toddlers, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Wednesday, March 11
Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Kesher: Connecting Mom and Me, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/kesher.
Shalom Baby, 7 p.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/shalom-baby.
Thursday, March 12
“Israel in the News” course, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25-$35 at jccyoungstown.org.
Meals on Wheels City Barbeque’s Beachwood fundraising event, 10:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 24325 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Visit bit.ly/2PFsFeh to learn more and print the barcode for the fundraiser.
“Storytimes” with baby & me, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Friday, March 13
“Mini movers” class, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info and to register, call 216-831-4282 or visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Saturday, March 14
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Ask the Experts: IBD Patient Education Program, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Education Services Center, 6393 Oak Tree Blvd. S., Independence. RSVP to bit.ly/3cgTMWI.
“Storytimes” with family, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.