Friday, March 13
“Mini movers” class, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info and to register, call 216-831-4282 or visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Saturday, March 14
“Storytimes” with family, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Sunday, March 15
Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath Twp. $7-$17 at halefarm.org.
Strike it Big for Milestones, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Spins Bowl, 5619 Brecksville Rd., Independence. For more info, visit bit.ly/3aavA6z.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s Entrees & Insights on “Gefilte Fish and the Emerging Food Scene” with Lisa Sands of Edible Cleveland and Jeremy Umansky of Larder, 6 p.m. Address given at registration. $100 at bit.ly/3aoQf74.
“Religion and Politics: 1787-2020” panel, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Hts. For more info, visit uucleveland.org. The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.
Tibor’s 1st Passover Food Fair, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Young Israel of Cleveland, 2463 S. Green Rd., Beachwood. Place orders on site for Passover. For more info, visit tiborskoshermeats.com.
Monday, March 16
“Storytimes” with baby & toddler, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
JCC Men’s Club meeting with Michael Goldstein of eGeneration Foundation, 11 a.m., Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood.
Tuesday, March 17
“Storytimes” with toddler, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch, RSVP to Rita at 440-683-1025.
Wednesday, March 18
Kesher: Connecting Mom and Me, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/kesher.
Shalom Baby, 7 p.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/shalom-baby.
Hebrew Storytime, 4 p.m., CCPL Beachwood branch, 25501 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood.
Thursday, March 19
“Israel in the News” course, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Youngstown JCC, 505 Gypsy Ln., Youngstown. $25-$35 at jccyoungstown.org.
“Storytimes” with baby & me, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Engage! Cleveland’s 3rd annual Next Generation of Women event, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Stillwater Place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleve. $90 general admission, includes lunch and drinks. For more info and tickets, visit bit.ly/2wrGPZT.
“Jews of the Jungles and Cities in Brazil,” 7 p.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Marcus Thomas LLC’s “Breakthrough: Think Again” panel discussion, 6-8 p.m., 4781 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Hts. Free to college students and professionals, but RSVPs required at mtllc.com/breakthrough.
Friday, March 20
2020 Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo, noon-9 p.m., Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Dr., Cleve. $5-$10, free for children ages 5 and under. For more info, visit homeandremodelingexpo.com.
Great Lakes Science Center’s “Body Worlds Rx” opening day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 601 Erieside Ave., Cleve. For more info, visit greatscience.com.
Adoption Network Cleveland: The Ohio Family Connection’s “Journeys of Discovery” conference, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Baldwin Wallace University, 125 Tressel St., Berea. RSVP at bit.ly/39A5NoB.
Saturday, March 21
Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Rd., Peninsula. $7-$17 at halefarm.org.
“Storytimes” with family, 10 a.m., CCPL Orange branch, 31975 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike. For more info, visit cuyahogalibrary.org. Stay and play at 10:30.
Adoption Network Cleveland: The Ohio Family Connection’s “Journeys of Discovery” conference, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Baldwin Wallace University, 125 Tressel St., Berea. RSVP at bit.ly/39A5NoB.
Sunday, March 22
Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Rd., Peninsula. $7-$17 at halefarm.org.
Tuesday, March 24
Park Synagogue sisterhood programming, 10 a.m., Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. $10 for lunch, RSVP to Rita at 440-683-1025.
Wednesday, March 25
Mandel JDS’ Hebrew Storytime, 9:15-10 a.m., Mandel JDS, 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. For more info, visit mandeljds.org.
Kesher: Connecting Mom and Me, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/kesher.
Shalom Baby, 7 p.m., Gross Schechter Day School, 27601 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Free, RSVP at grossschechter.org/shalom-baby.
SINGLES SCENE
Saturday, March 14
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Wild Mango Restaurant, 25385 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst. RSVP to Ken at 440-498-9911.
Saturday, March 21
Dinner with Crossroads for Jewish Singles of Cleveland, 7 p.m., Golden Dragon Restaurant, 5871 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts. RSVP to Hy at 216-381-3100.