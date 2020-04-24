The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 1,094 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and 67 deaths during an April 24 press briefing in Parma. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett announced Cuyahoga County also has 411 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
The county also has 340 recovered cases.
Of those 1,094 positive cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 29 and April 21. The median age of infection is 55. Those infected are 54% female and 46% male, Gullett said.
She then presented a slide breaking down the positive case information down further into sex, race, ethnicity and age using data from April 22.
Breaking down the 67 deaths consisting of 66 lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, individuals are between 53 to 93 years old and passed between March 20 and April 22. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 77.5. 43% of the deceased individuals is female and 57% is male.
A majority of the deceased individuals are white at 55.6%, followed by black at 31.4% and Asian at .9%. 3.3% identified as a different race and 8.8% of the COVID-19 victims' race info is unknown at this time. 76% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 2% is Hispanic/Latino and 22% is unknown.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi-curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stacks up with testing.
She then showed a distribution map of Cuyahoga County by ZIP code, highlighting, as she expected, an increase of cases. ZIP codes 44146, 44137, 44128, 44122, 44105, 44120, 44118, 44124, 44121, 44106, 44133, 44130, 44134 and 44135 have the highest cases between 43 and 66 in the county.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 68% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 43% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 63% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 28% utilization of available ventilators
Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner, reminded the community to not let up despite growing closer to Gov. Mike DeWine's May 1 re-opening of Ohio.
"We are still seeing cases... it's not time to become complacent," he said.