Jan Weiner and Sharon Ratliff
44 pages, $9.95
Self-published
Jan Weiner spent her early years on the grounds of the Orthodox Jewish Children’s Home and most of her childhood and early adulthood at Bellefaire in Shaker Heights, a collection of cottages that housed orphaned Jewish children. Her years there were filled with the typical obstacles of growing up but were also haunted by a much darker reality of abuse and neglect. This book takes you on a compelling and moving journey through her survival and her search for a family.
Weiner and Ratliff tell this story on behalf of all children who are not fortunate enough to have a normal family life and to inspire others to persevere through difficulties and never give up hope.
Weiner and Ratliff both were born and raised in Cleveland.