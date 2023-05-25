With her graduation on June 19, Dassi Wolovitz reflected on how COVID-19 impacted her experience at Beatrice Stone Yavne High School.
“I think the hardest part was not being with other people, but I mean it was definitely an adjustment, but I feel like the good memories outweigh the negative in that aspect,” Wolovitz said.
Wolovitz said that her favorite activity in high school was the Chesed Volunteer Service she led.
“It really gave me a really good outlook at the community,” she said. “And we were able to do programming that could show how important it is to volunteer and to, you know, spread the kindness that we can, wherever we can.”
This year, Wolovitz said the Chesed Volunteer Service’s theme is “making waves.”
“The more volunteering, the more that you do, the more waves you make,” Wolovitz said. “Like you never know your impact.”
She said she is fond of her experience in high school because of the peers around her.
“So I come from a class of a grade of forty girls who really are all different backgrounds, very diverse, but even though we’re not all one and the same, we still are able to create such close bonds as a grade and it no longer feels like a grade, it feels like a family,” Wolovitz said.
After she graduates, she is taking a gap year in Israel at Machone Raaya in Jerusalem, a Bais Yaakov seminary. Wolovitz explained that a gap year is a norm at her high school and within her family.
“I think it’s just a pathway for growth and I wanted to have that experience before I can, you know, really take steps towards my career and my goals,” she said.
After her gap year, Wolovitz is planning to attend the Lander College for Women, a branch of Touro University in New York City, where she will be a part of the honors program. She is hoping to specialize in biology and eventually attend PA (physician assistant) school.
Touro University is a Jewish college, and Wolovitz plans to continue her involvement in the Jewish community while attending.
“I was thinking of probably when I go there, hopefully to be able to teach at like a Sunday school,” she said. “I know they do like to have programs through the college for that to, you know, kind of spread Jewish beliefs and be able to teach young children about that.”
– Nora Igelniik