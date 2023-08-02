Ron came into our lives as our sales representative circa 1992 when we began to advertise with the Cleveland Jewish News. Always upbeat, eager to promote and solve problems, Ron confronted his work with enthusiasm and excitement in helping us promote Hunan by the Falls. Of course, his job was to promote sales for the CJN, but equally important to Ron was providing a good service for and furthering the business goals of his clients. ... We appreciate Ron for his many years of service to our cause, his friendship, and are glad Ron was able to retire and hope that his years ahead are at least as kind to him as he has been to the people he’s served.